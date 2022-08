The Great New York State Fair Concert Lineup

The Great New York State Fair is back again with yet another amazing lineup from August 24th – September 5.

Here is the lineup for Chevrolet Music Festival Concerts:

Steven Page, 1 p.m. August 24, Chevy Court stage

PLUSH, 2 p.m., August 24, Chevy Park stage

Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. August 24, Chevy Court stage

Chevelle, 8 p.m. August 24, Chevy Park stage

Great White, 6 p.m. August 25, Chevy Court stage

The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. August 25, Chevy Park stage

Jeff Rosenstock, 1 p.m. August 26, Chevy Court stage

Niko Moon, 6 p.m. August 26, Chevy Court stage

TLC, 8 p.m. August 26, Chevy Park stage

Tesla, 6 p.m. August27, Chevy Court stage

Bryce Vine, 6 p.m. August 28, Chevy Court Stage

Foreigner, 8 p.m. August 28, Chevy Park stage

Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. August 29, Chevy Court stage

Max Weinberg, 6 p.m., August 29, Chevy Court stage

Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. August 29, Chevy Park stage

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 1 p.m. August 30, Chevy Court stage

Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. August 30, Chevy Court stage

Boy George & Culture Club, 8 p.m. August 30, Chevy Park stage

Patti LaBelle, 6 p.m., August 31, Chevy Court Stage

Nelly, 8 p.m. August 31, Chevy Park stage

Alex Miller, 1 p.m., September 1, Chevy Court stage

38 Special, 6 p.m., September 1, Chevy Court stage

Riley Green, 8 p.m. September 1, Chevy Park stage

Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. September 2, Chevy Court stage

Lizzy McAlpine, 2 p.m., September 2, Chevy Park stage

Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. September 2, Chevy Court stage

24KGoldn, 8 p.m. September 2, Chevy Park stage

COIN, 2 p.m. September 3, Chevy Park stage

Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. September 3, Chevy Park stage

Midnight Star (Headlining Annual FunkFest), 8:30 p.m. Chevy Court stage

City Girls, 8 p.m. September 4, Chevy Park stage

Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band, 1 p.m., Chevy Park stage

Night Ranger, 4 p.m. September 5, Chevy Court stage

Dire Straits Legacy, 6 p.m. September 5, Chevy Park stage

For more info and to purchases passes, go here.