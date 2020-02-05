NEXT TO NORMAL
Blackfriars Theatre
February 7 – 23, 2020
WHO ARE THE PLAYERS?
Music by Tom Kitt
Book & Lyrics by Brian Yorkey
Directed by Kerry Young
Music Directed by Andy Pratt
WHAT’S IT ALL ABOUT?
Dad’s an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy and heart.