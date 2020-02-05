NEXT TO NORMAL – Blackfriars Theatre

February 7 – 23, 2020

WHO ARE THE PLAYERS?

Music by Tom Kitt

Book & Lyrics by Brian Yorkey

Directed by Kerry Young

Music Directed by Andy Pratt

WHAT’S IT ALL ABOUT?

Dad’s an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy and heart.