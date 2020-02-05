On The Air:
NEXT TO NORMAL – Blackfriars Theatre

NextToNormal_Blackfriars.jpgNEXT TO NORMAL
Blackfriars Theatre

February 7 – 23, 2020

WHO ARE THE PLAYERS?
Music by Tom Kitt
Book & Lyrics by Brian Yorkey
Directed by Kerry Young
Music Directed by Andy Pratt

WHAT’S IT ALL ABOUT?
Dad’s an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy and heart.

 

Next To Normal

