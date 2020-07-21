Nurses Night Out
August 13th & 20th | 6:00pm
A night of entertainment and fun for Nurses!
Trusted Nurse Staffing wants to say thank you for keeping Rochester going this year. To say thanks trusted nurse staffing is inviting you to nurses night out! Thursday, August 13th, and 20th at Blades on University Ave. It’s a free event just for you! Enjoy delicious Hors D’oeuvres, premium belvedere signature cocktails, gift prizes, music, and more! Spacious layout with outdoor patio and fire pits. Sip and shop with vendors like BeBalanced Hormone Weight Loss Centers, Little Shop of Hoarders, and more!
Your safety is our main priority and we will be practicing all the recommended precautions.