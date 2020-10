Approxamatley 1 in 8 women in the US have breast cancer. In New York almost 16,000 women are diagnosed each year, and almost 2,500 women will die from breast cancer. One of the most effective ways to protect yourself or someone you love from breast cancer is early detection and diagnosis.

Click below to inform yourself on how you can protect yourself and someone you love from breast cancer, and see what steps New York State is taking in the fight against breast cancer!

