AUSTIN – AFTERNOON TRAFFIC REPORTER

Some speak of a traffic reporter so ridiculously good looking that even those listening on the radio could tell how handsome he was. Austin Scott… is not that traffic reporter. He’s okay. His mother gives him a 6 out of 10.

Austin is a Libra. He likes neither Piña Coladas nor getting caught in the rain. He prefers a good bottle of rum and not getting wet or cold.

He enjoys comic book movies, video games and other nerdy stuff. His favorite color is lavender, and he cannot resist singing along with Celine Dion when she comes on the radio. Try not to judge him too hardly.

Austin lives in Webster where he grew up with 3-8 siblings depending on how you count. He loves his family, his dog and his job. He hopes to one day be the very best.