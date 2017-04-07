Mandy is happy to be working with Gary the Happy Pirate on their show, Saturday Morning Cartunes. She joined the team in May of 2016.

Although she is not a morning person, she loves waking up on Saturdays to talk to you.

Mandy has traveled to different countries, and all over the United States. She loves meeting new people and learning about other cultures. That’s why she comes up with a new word in a different language every week. She hopes you enjoy learning about new things, just like her!

When Mandy is not listening to Gary’s jokes, or working on Saturday Morning Cartunes, you can find her walking her dog, Molly, or hanging out with her grandma.