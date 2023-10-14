Justine Paige

Weekdays 3-7pm

Oh hello all! I’m a proud Rochesterian, established 2005. While not a born and bred native, one side of my family hails from here and I visited enough during childhood that WNY has always felt like my destined home. Truthfully, I love exploring this area with my husband and our two kids, and I really like any chance I can to get them outside. It’s why I love going to Seneca Park Zoo as often as I can!

I grew up moving all over the world, from Virginia to Japan, England, and Germany. That’s the life of a kid with two parents in the Marine Corps! I didn’t even experience life in the United States until 1996, and we moved back to the east coast just in time for my obsession with boy bands and pop music to hit. I can proudly say I saw Britney Spears live in concert in her prime, but my most formative concert experience is hard to pick from. I love live music, and I’ve been moved to tears listening to artists from Tori Amos to Fall Out Boy to Zach Brown Band. And yes, I still keep all my ticket stubs so I can scrapbook them all when I retire.

My career in radio really began when I went to college, and while I’ve enjoyed my time on and off the

airwaves, I think in the alternate timeline of my life, I probably would have actually become a marine

biologist like I wanted to when I was a kid.

That’s just the start of my stories, so join me every weekday afternoon right here on Warm 101.3!