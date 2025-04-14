Mike St. John – Weekends

-How long have you worked for Warm 101.3/what was the first job you had here?

Get to know Mike:

Or, alternatively (if it would sound more ‘impressive’): More than 35 years (since July 1988 — but with a ‘slight’ gap during the ’90s and early 2000s!) -What is your favorite spot in Rochester?

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

-Where did you grow up?

Brighton

-Favorite band or artist of all time?

This is an especially tough one — because it’s kind of a multi-way tie! But if forced to pick one and only one: Fleetwood Mac

-What is the best concert you’ve ever seen, and where was it?

This is an easy one (as it’s somewhat more recent). Hands down: Asia, Aug. 14, 2010, Main Street Armory, Rochester

-If you didn’t work in radio, what would you do?

Whatever it is, it would involve writing.

-What’s a skill you wish you had but sadly don’t?

I’ve always wanted to play the drums (I suppose it’s never too late to start; but, for whatever reason, I’ve never gotten around to pursuing this particular dream!).

-If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Probably pizza (for one thing: depending upon toppings, it includes most of the major food groups … all in one!).

-Tell us one fun fact about yourself

I still have my first (used) car (purchased when I was 16 years old): ’73 MG Midget