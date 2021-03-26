One more Saturday night on Seneca Lake with ‘Into the Now’!

Take a three hour sightseeing sunset cruise on Seneca Lake from 6 till 9pm on Saturday, May 22nd. The Colonial Belle leaves and returns to Stivers Seneca Marine on Seneca Lake. Tickets include dinner from Lorraine’s Food Factory and two acoustic sets from Rochester’s favorite Grateful Dead cover band ‘Into the Now’!

Win prizes from the Record Archive, Aarons Alley and Extreme Graphix Tattoo.

Hard tickets available at Aarons Alley and Extreme Graphix Tattoo or to purchase tickets online click here.