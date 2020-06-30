Overstock Flooring

We are a full-service flooring installation company! Our excellent reputation comes from being J.S. Excel Flooring’s sister company, with over 15 years in business. At Overstock Flooring we pride ourselves on superior craftsmanship, attention to detail, clear communication, honesty and integrity, and have a long list of satisfied clients that will attest to it!

We offer a carefully chosen selection of unusual and fashionable hardwoods, exotics, vinyl planks and tiles, laminate, a wide array of carpeting, area rugs, and a notable electric tile area. Our business philosophy is this: high quality, elegant products sold by a knowledgeable and discerning staff. We welcome both wholesale and retail clients. Installation is available for all of our products.

