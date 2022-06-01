Paradise by the Backyard Lights Rules

Stephens Family Limited Partnership

Owner of all Stephens Media Group Radio Stations

Win a $5000 Paradise By the Backyard Lights Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

EACH TEXT MESSAGE, SENT OR RECEIVED, MAY INCUR A CHARGE AS PROVIDED IN YOUR RATE PLAN. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY. WHEN YOU ENTER BY TEXT MESSAGE, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE AT LEAST ONE (1) AUTODIALED TEXT MESSAGE IN RESPONSE TO YOUR ENTRY, AND YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL CALLS TO YOUR MOBILE DEVICE IF YOU ARE SELECTED AS A POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER, AS APPLICABLE.

PROMOTION DATES

WRMM-FM is participating in a multi-market, multi-station cash giveaway Promotion called “Win a Paradise By the Backyard Lights” with 14 Stephens Media Group radio stations, in 14 separate markets starting on Monday, June 6, 2022, and ending on Friday, July 1, 2022.

ENTRY To enter, listen to a participating radio station during the Promotion Dates for the Station’s announcement of a Keyword as well as a Cue to enter. Each weekday, during the Promotion Dates, there will one (2) different keywords announced per day, ONE keyword announced between 6:00am-10:00am and ONE keyword announced between 2:00pm-7:00pm, along with a Cue to enter on-air on each participating. Upon hearing the Cue, an entrant must text the Keyword announced to the number 844-500-8946 to be entered for a chance to win the Grand Prize. Entrants may enter multiple times per keyword, and there will be 40 keywords total during the Promotion Dates. All text entries received, from all participating radio stations of the Promotion, is considered one Entry Period. There will be a total of one (1) Entry Period for this Contest. Following the Entry Period, Stephens Media Group will conduct a random drawing from among all text entries from all participating radio stations on or around July 5, 2022. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be randomly selected and called by an employee of Stephens Media Group. Once reached by phone, the randomly selected entrant will be notified of their potential prize award (upon confirmation of eligibility). At the time of the call, the randomly selected entrant will be required to provide all information requested including their full name, complete address, day and evening phone numbers, date of birth to verify eligibility and Social Security number for tax purposes. PRIZES Prize may be awarded, at the Company’s discretion, in the form of a $5000 Amazon Gift Card or other major retailer gift cards, or as a check in the amount of $5000. The Grand Prize will be processed within four weeks upon verification of eligibility and receipt of all completed prize winner paperwork. All taxes, including but not limited to, federal, state, and local taxes, and any other costs and expenses associated with the acceptance and use of a prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. Participating Station may award additional prizes furnished by local sponsors. Awarding of these prizes will not affect eligibility for the Grand Prize, and those potential prizes will be drawn solely from local participants. Total Approximate Retail Value of all prizes in the Promotion is $5,000. WINNER SELECTION Decisions of Stephens Media Group with respect to the Promotion are final. A listener and/or household may only win one Grand Prize during the Promotion and must be 18 years or older. CONDITIONS Stephens Media Group is not responsible for any or all technical difficulties during Promotion. Streaming audio could be delayed for several minutes decreasing a streaming Entrant’s chance of qualifying. Participation in the Promotion constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s permission for Stephens Media Group, and all participating radio stations, to use his/her name, prize won, city of residence, recorded voice, and/or likeness for promotional purposes. Stephens Media Group reserves the right to terminate, suspend, or modify the Promotion at any time, without notice, on any or all participating radio stations. Failure to comply with the Promotion rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification solely at the discretion of Stephens Media Group. All standard Stephens Media Group contest rules not specifically covered in these rules also apply. Standard contest rules are available on the station’s website at www.warm1013.com. A copy of the Official Rules is available, during regular business hours, at 28 East Main St., Suite 800, Rochester, NY 14614 and on the station’s website at www.warm1013.com. PARTICIPATING RADIO STATIONS

KWAV, KTSO, KABX, KHSA, KCMX, KEYF, KIOK, KHHK, KTRX, WRMM, WFRY, WYSX, KLAA, KMYY