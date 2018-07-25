Park Ave Fest | AUG 4th-5th

PARK AVE FEST 2018

August 4 – 5, 2018

Saturday 10am – 6pm • Sunday 10am – 5pm

ROCHESTER’S MOST DAZZLING SUMMER FESTIVAL!

Renowned for its architecture, culture, and hip urban atmosphere, the Park Avenue neighborhood is transformed for one weekend each year into a one-of-a-kind shopping mecca, filled with original creations from more than 350 artists, craftspeople and exhibitors from the U.S. and Canada.

You won’t want to miss a single thing for the festival’s entire “miracle mile and a quarter!” The Park Ave Summer Art Fest stretches a full 1¼ miles from Alexander Street at its west end to Culver Road at the east. Exhibitors set up from curb to sidewalk, and Park Avenue itself closes to vehicular traffic, filling from end to end with festival-goers. There’s plenty of room for viewing, socializing, eating, and—of course—shopping from one end of the festival to the other.