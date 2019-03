PASTAPALOOZA

APRIL 16th | 6:00-9:00pm

Who is the Boss of the Sauce? Sample the pasta and sauces from the areas best Italian restaurants at Pastapalooza March 19th at Comedy at Carlson.

There’s also a competition for the best Specialty pasta and sauce. Who has the best Sauce and Pasta in Rochester? You sample, you decide at Pastapalooza.