Pat Rivers

Do you have a special song you want to hear during your lunch hour? Its WARM 101.3’s “Lunch Time Request Cafe”. Call Pat at 222-1013 or email him at patrivers@warm1013.com. If your request is played on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday you’ll win a $25 Gift Card to City Grill and qualify for an overnight stay at the East Avenue Inn & Suites!

Bio:

Pat was born at Highland Hospital in Rochester on a Sunday afternoon during a thunderstorm which may explain his fascination with storms and the weather. Pat was raised in LeRoy, NY, the home of Jello.

If he was not on the radio, he says he would be a meteorologist or something to do with aviation.

Pat was part of the original WARM 101.3 air staff when it debuted on that first day of summer in 1988.

Pat’s favorite artists are Orson Welles and David Bowie. Both inspired and were ahead of their time but misunderstood. Some of his favorite movies include Rosemary’s Baby, Pulp Fiction and Trainspotting.

Pat loves Rochester because it has a lot of history and great architecture plus the change of seasons. Pat enjoys the fall, going for walks in Highland Park and around the Cobbs Hill reservoir, taking pictures and shooting video. Pat is an “image hoarder.” His computer is full of images and video and he refuses to delete. Pat studied film and video at RIT and made several short films.

Pat is also a big fan of Rochester festivals, especially the Lilac Festival and you’ll find him at many of them…taking pictures.

Pat is happily single. Pat has no children although children love him especially his two nephews Nicholas and Christopher and his niece Emily.