Pat’s Review: ANASTASIA

I went to the opening night of Anastasia at the Auditorium Theatre Tuesday night and it was nothing short of spectacular- from start to finish. I knew little about the show going in- other than it had something to do with the opulent life the Romanoff family lead in Russia at the turn of the century and that their daughter, Anastasia escaped to Paris.

But for those who do know the story, know what a great story it is. Part fantasy, part reality, and all that opulence are brought to life on stage with magnificent costumes and dynamic set design with beautiful moving imagery that’ll make you feel like you’ve been transported through time. Now I want to know all there is to know about the Romanoff family- and judging by a quick check on Wikipedia- it was long and storied.

For those who have been waiting to see Anastasia- she’s here! On the Auditorium Theatre stage through Sunday, Jan 26th. Don’ t miss this one!