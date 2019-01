PLATEAPALOOZA 2019

THE ULTIMATE PLATE SAMPLING EXPERIENCE

January 29th | 6-9pm | Comedy @ The Carlson

For 100 years Rochester has enjoyed the 3000 calorie gut buster know as “The Plate” and on Tuesday, January 29th, we will crown the Best Plate In Rochester!

$10 gets you in to enjoy all the Plate samples you can fit, beer specials, and more!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY: