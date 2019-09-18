Prohibition

September 27th & 28th

Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre

The Music of “Moulin Rouge”, “Boardwalk Empire” and more! Imagine time-traveling one night through the dark cabarets and speakeasies of New York, Paris, Berlin, London, and Atlantic City, reliving the 1920s in all its decadence…prohibition, gangsters, ingénues, and intrigue. Prohibition takes you on a journey through the era, from Rudy Vallee to Josephine Baker, and Kurt Weill to King Oliver, featuring the top hits of the decade accompanied by vintage imagery and video from the period. Prohibition, while suitable for all ages, contains imagery and mature themes.