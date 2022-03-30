Promotions Coordinator

Location: Rochester, NY

Department: Marketing/Promotions

Stephens Media Group is looking for outgoing, hard-working and creative individuals to join our part-time promotions team! Responsibilities can include working on location at station events, live broadcasts, reporting traffic on air, interacting with listeners and some clerical duties. Ideal candidate is positive, energetic, efficient and capable of multi-tasking in a lively fast-paced environment. The right candidate must be a professional and a team player with customer focus, and must be able to work days/evenings/weekends, be highly motivated, creative, able to work independently. A background in communications and/or marketing and an interest in Radio Broadcasting is helpful. Prior customer service experience. A valid drivers license and a great driving record are required.

Promotions Coordinator Responsibilities/Duties:

1. Responsible for coordination and execution of station remote broadcasts, appearances and charitable community events.

2. Conduct station giveaways and distribute client/station promotional materials.

3. Take photos and conduct client/listener interviews for facilitation of remote recaps.

4. Actively interact with listeners and clients.

5. Drive station vehicles to client locations or events.

6. Represent company and radio stations in a highly respectable and professional manner.

Salary: $12.50/hr

Qualified candidates can send a cover letter and resume to the Marketing Director, rachel.geller@smgnational.com