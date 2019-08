Psychic Cruise

September 12th

Boarding @ 5:30pm | Cruise: 6:00-9:00

Harbor Town Belle

[100 Joy Ln, Rochester, NY 14617]

Your future, Your love life, Your prosperity, and one fun and exciting night! Thursday, September 12th hop on the Harbor Town Belle Psychic Cruise. Get a personal 5 minute reading from top psychics like Barbara Kornish, a buffet dinner from Rosies Italian Café and a relaxing three-hour cruise on Lake Ontario!