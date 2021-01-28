RADIO FASHION FIRST JANUARY 2021

On the heals of our very stylish and extremely successful display of political First Ladies at the 2021 Inauguration, longer style coats are in! YAY!

Pantone 2021 Colors are Illuminating (yellow) and Ultimate Gray …try a splash of color…I dare you!

Go all out this season a try one yourself, perhaps a playful BOHO version with an intricate folk-inspired style. As the temperature starts to drop and rise, add some layers of delicate embroidery and lace to keep your outfit climate controlled. It is one of the best transitional garments you can have in your Spring 2021 Collection.

HOW TO WEAR:

The intricate tapestry on each piece of outerwear looks great with a monochrome black or brown ensemble, or choose it in a series of other colors for a bright and interesting choice. This trend is easy to style and looks fantastic on every body type.

Wear the 2021 duster and trench trends, just wear it with Style & Flair with Panache!!!