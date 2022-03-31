RADIOTHON FOR UKRAINE

On Wednesday, April 6th and Thursday, April 7th we’re inviting you to join us for an emergency radiothon to provide assistance to the people of Ukraine. We’ve teamed up with Cross International to provide Family Survival Packs which include things like food, basic medical supplies, food supplements, blankets, sleeping bags and other emergency resources for millions of refugees.

The need is urgent and there is no sign of the numbers slowing down, so please plan to join us and help provide hope to people in desperate need.