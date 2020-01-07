Rio Tomotlan – 20k Giveaway
PRIZE: A year’s supply of Mexican cuisine made from scratch and sourced locally
VALUE: $1,200.00
MUST BE USED MONTHLY 100.00 PER MONTH NOT ALL AT ONCE .
Rio Tomatlán prides itself on serving you authentic coast to coast cuisine prepared with the freshest, locally and seasonally grown ingredients. Our imports include a vast selection of authentic ingredients and spices. Cheeses from a family of Michuacan,Mexico. Tortillas fresh made on Monday Delivered on Tuesday. Tequila lined walls and our invigorating Mezcal from all over.