Rochester Area 4th of July Celebrations

It’s that time of year again where we celebrate the 4th of July with Fireworks!

The best viewing locations for the fireworks in downtown Rochester are Main Street Bridge, Broad Street Bridge, Chestnut Street near the Washington Square Garage. Rochester’s festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. with a local blues guitarist Steve Grills and the Roadmasters performing. After, enjoy music from the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra at 9 p.m. Then, the moment everyone will be waiting for, are the fireworks! They will go off around 10 p.m.

You can find free parking at:

South Avenue Garage, 39 Stone Street

Court Street Garage, 194 Court Street

Sister Cities Garage, 28 N. Fitzhugh Street

If you can’t make the fireworks downtown, here is a list of more to check out this holiday weekend:

Penfield: Harris Whalen Park at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2nd

Greece Town Hall complex at 9:45 p.m. on July 4th

Henrietta: Veterans Memorial Park on Caulkins Road at 9:45 p.m. on July 4th

Irondequoit Town Hall 9:30pm on July 4th

For a full list of events/festivities in your area, go here.