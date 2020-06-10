Rochester Flooring Kitchen & Bath

Rochester Flooring Kitchen & Bath your local one-stop shop for kitchens, bath, carpet, flooring, and more. Our team of experienced consultants are here to help you with the perfect remodel for your home or office. From selection to installation, you can trust our team to help you feel confident in your home improvement project. Our showroom offers a complete selection featuring cabinets, bathroom vanities, granite, and quartz countertops, plumbing and lighting accessories, hardwood, carpet, vinyl, tile, and much more. Our experienced designers can help bring your vision to life! Visit our showroom and speak with one of our experts today!

Rochester Flooring Kitchen & Bath

