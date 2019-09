Walk With Me to Fight Suicide

Sunday, September 22, 2019 | 11 AM – 3 PM

We’re pleased to announce our new venue for the 2019 Out of the Darkness Walk here in Rochester! When you walk with us and raise funds, you are supporting research, education, advocacy, and outreach to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

Register for free today using the ticket link or visit afsp.org/rochesterny