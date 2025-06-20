$1.2 Million Granted for Breast Cancer Research and Community Support

Christina Thompson, Executive Director of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester, shares the exciting news of over $1.2 million awarded to breast cancer researchers across New York State. Since 2003, the Coalition has supported projects focused on prevention, cure, and treating metastatic breast cancer, with survivor advocates empowered to help review grant proposals.

Learn about the rigorous selection process, the focus on underfunded triple negative breast cancer, and how small grants provide critical momentum for emerging scientists. Christina also highlights the Coalition’s wide-ranging community services—from education and support groups for young survivors to advocacy and mentorship programs, helping individuals and families navigate diagnosis and treatment.

Find out how you can get involved, support ongoing research, or seek assistance for a new diagnosis by visiting bccr.org or calling (585) 473-8177.