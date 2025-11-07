A House Built On Mercy – Annual Gala

Whitney Snead, Director of Development at House of Mercy, highlights the vital work done at Rochester’s longstanding shelter as winter approaches. Learn about urgent needs like coat and boot drives, and the importance of volunteers to combat cabin fever among guests during cold months.

Hear about the House of Mercy’s upcoming 40th anniversary gala, “A House Built on Mercy,” on November 20 at Event 180, featuring live jazz, a unique “house built on mercy” interactive installation, and specialty mocktails to celebrate inclusivity.

Tickets are limited! Reserve early at houseofmercyrochester.org, or contact Whitney directly at whitney@houseofmercyrochester.org for alternative payment options.

Whitney shares heartfelt reflections on the shelter’s mission, community support, and the human stories behind homelessness… emphasizing grace, mercy, and hope for all.