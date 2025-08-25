Caring for the Community – House of Mercy

Brian Keene, from House of Mercy in Rochester, shares the latest happenings at the shelter, including the upcoming annual gala “A House Built on Mercy” on November 20. With tickets available at houseofmercyrochester.org, this event celebrates and supports the vital work done for those experiencing homelessness.

Learn how House of Mercy provides shelter, meals, programming, and support for the unhoused population without any lottery for beds, and how new Medicaid waivers are helping sustain these essential services. Brian discusses the challenges of serving vulnerable individuals amid shifting political and public pressures and the importance of treating everyone with dignity.

Hear about the community’s support, recent collaborations, and how the newly redesigned website connects donors and advocates to House of Mercy’s mission of compassion and care.

Visit houseofmercyrochester.org for tickets and more information.