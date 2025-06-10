EYS: Positively Pink In Pittsford

Krista Jackson, board member of Embrace Your Sisters, recaps a sold out fashion show that raised $47,000 for emergency financial assistance for breast cancer patients across 13 counties. Completely volunteer run, Embrace Your Sisters helps those facing breast cancer cover everyday bills to ease their journey through treatment.

Looking ahead, Krista shares details on the 14th Annual Positively Pink Walk on Sunday, October 5, at Pittsford Sutherland High School. Registration opens in August, welcoming teams, families, and individuals to walk rain or shine along the canal. The event raises funds and awareness to support local breast cancer patients, with a $25,000 fundraising goal and fun community activities.

Learn how to register, support, or create fundraisers at embraceyoursisters.org. Follow Embrace Your Sisters on social media for updates and stories.