Rochester’s Oldest Wine Bar – Flight Wine Bar & Susan Reuter

Sue Reuter, owner of Flight Wine Bar, the oldest wine bar in Rochester, shares the rich history and vibrant atmosphere of this Corn Hill neighborhood favorite. Located near the river in a lively plaza, Flight offers an extensive selection of New York State wines, craft beers, and local delicacies. Enjoy regular live jazz Fridays and Saturdays, creative events like wine glass painting and murder mystery dinners, and fundraising nights supporting local charities.

Sue highlights collaborations with nearby Riverie boat tours, emphasizes the community spirit among Rochester’s many wine bars, and shares how enduring friendships and local partnerships help keep the scene thriving. Whether you’re a casual sipper or a wine enthusiast, Flight Wine Bar invites you to discover the taste of Rochester with interactive tastings and tailored recommendations.

Find event calendars and book private parties through winebarflight.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @flightwineroc.