Rowing for a Cause – McQuaid Crew Team Supports House of Mercy

The McQuaid Jesuit crew team is taking on one of the most grueling challenges imaginable… rowing the entire 360 mile Erie Canal over eight days. But this row isn’t just about endurance… it’s about purpose. Led by co-captains Benedict Galambos, Eric Gusset, and Owen Nearpass, the team is channeling their strength and brotherhood to support House of Mercy, a sanctuary for Rochester’s most vulnerable.

Through grueling training and the tight bond forged by shared struggle, these young athletes embody resilience in ways that mirror the families they’re helping. Hear Whitney Snead from House of Mercy share how this extraordinary effort will provide crucial winter resources, meals, warm clothing, shelter, to those in need.

This episode reveals the heart behind the exertion, the spirit sustaining the team, and the profound impact of community solidarity on lives set on the edge.