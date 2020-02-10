Upcoming Concerts At The RPO

Unforgettable: 100 Years of Nat & Natalie

Friday, February 14th & 15th @ 8:00PM

Two legendary performers. Valentine’s weekend. Your Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. What more could you ask for? Guest vocalists, and Rochester favorites, Denzal Sinclaire and Dee Daniels bring the music of Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole to Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. Each Cole put their individual stamp on the jazz and pop music of their day, winning multiple Grammys along the way. Celebrate Nat’s 100th birthday and honor this incredible father/daughter duo whose musical style and undeniable talent continues to influence the best musicians today.

Tchaikovsky + Rachmaninoff

Thursday, February 27th @ 7:30PM

Saturday, February 29th @ 8:00PM,

We welcome guest conductor Marcelo Lehninger as your RPO performs one of the most well-known violin concertos ever written – Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto – featuring violinist Blake Pouliot. Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2 is also featured on the program.

The Little Mermaid – in Concert

Saturday, March 14 @ 3:00PM

Disney’s animated classic, “The Little Mermaid” will be given new life for a special evening at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. As “The Little Mermaid” plays on a large movie screen, your RPO will be performing the film’s Oscar® and Grammy®-winning score live to film. One of the most beloved films and soundtracks, “The Little Mermaid” features songs and score by Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman.