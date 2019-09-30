Fashion First: Runway for a Cause

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, September 19th, 2019

Runway for a Cause… Fashion Show Season is Heating Up as Autumn cools down

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW ?????? I love being involved with Rene Cira Spallina and Mara Axelrod and Pittsford Chamber of Commerce … Looking forward to experiencing Native Restaurant. I’ll be walking the Runway with Style & Flair to benefit The Fairy Godmothers of Rochester… No, I will not be wearing a Prom Dress, but I do remember both my Prom and Senior Ball vividly. I will be adorning the Runway with Perfectly Panache Luxury Resale Boutique pieces and clothing from SJ’s in the Village of Pittsford for the Second Annual Fairy Godmothers of Rochester Fashion Show.

Live life with Style & Flair…with Panache!!!