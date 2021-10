WARM 101.3, THE YEAR OF WINNING CONTINUES! INTRODUCING PRIZE PACKAGE #1225: “A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER” WITH A SLEIGH FULL OF TICKETS TO HOLIDAY SHOWS & CONCERTS FOR YOU & YOUR FAMILY….

HERE’S HOW TO WIN…SHARE YOUR FAMILY TRADITIONS AND SPECIAL MEMORIES OF CHRISTMASES PAST AND LET’S CELEBRATE TOGETHER.

CALL OUR HOLIDAY HOTLINE AT 585-399-5726 AND LEAVE YOUR MEMORIES AND STORIES, THEN LISTEN FOR THEM ON WARM 101.3! YOU COULD WIN FREE TICKETS TO TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE HOLIDAY POPS, AND A MUPPETS CHRISTMAS. LET’S SHARE THE WARMTH AND MAKE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER FROM THE HOSELTON AUTO GROUP AND WARM 101.3!

Contest rules can be found here.