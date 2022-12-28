Songs Turning 20 in 2023

A lot of the songs we play for you on the radio, it’s hard to believe that they are at least 20 years old. Many of the songs you hear, you probably have a specific memory to go along with that particular song.
Here are the songs turning 20 years old in 2023:
Linkin Park – Numb
The Black Eyed Peas – Hey Mama
Britney Spears – Toxic
OutKast – Hey Ya!
Switchfoot – Adding to the Noise
Kenny Loggins – Alive ‘N’ Kickin’
Madonna – American Life
Barenaked Ladies – Another Postcard
O.A.R. – Anyway
Muse – Apocalypse Please
R.E.M. – Bad Day
Chicago – Bigger Than Elvis
The Used – Blue and Yellow
David Bowie – Bring Me The Disco King
Train – Calling All Angels
Howie Day- Collide
Gavin DeGraw – Chariot