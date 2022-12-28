A lot of the songs we play for you on the radio, it’s hard to believe that they are at least 20 years old. Many of the songs you hear, you probably have a specific memory to go along with that particular song.

Here are the songs turning 20 years old in 2023:

Linkin Park – Numb

The Black Eyed Peas – Hey Mama

Britney Spears – Toxic

OutKast – Hey Ya!

Switchfoot – Adding to the Noise

Kenny Loggins – Alive ‘N’ Kickin’

Madonna – American Life

Barenaked Ladies – Another Postcard

O.A.R. – Anyway

Muse – Apocalypse Please

R.E.M. – Bad Day

Chicago – Bigger Than Elvis

The Used – Blue and Yellow

David Bowie – Bring Me The Disco King

Train – Calling All Angels

Howie Day- Collide

Gavin DeGraw – Chariot

Check out the full list of songs turning 20 in 2023 here.