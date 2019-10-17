Fashion First: Soul Mate & Sole Mate

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, October 17th, 2019

Soul Mate & Sole Mate

Can you have both?

Happy Feet allow you to enjoy your Soul Mate and your Soul Mate will be Happy no matter what footwear you are wearing. Right?

My days in the Fashion and Image Industry have taken a toll on my feet. So I have had to reevaluate my footwear collection and I mean “COLLECTION” of footwear. My “Get-Ready-Room” is bursting with unworn and “ladies” in waiting. I am not much of a collector but my shoe inventory has grown since hiring a woman who has been in the footwear industry in Rochester for years…why, because she is wiser and more educated on the design of footwear.

I am not much of a shopper but this past weekend I made a vow to myself to shop local and my aching feet brought me to my Sole Mates! You know the Comfort Foot Guy, Bob at Sole Mates! Decades in the Retail Footwear business in Rochester. Those of you with happy feet will know who Bob is.

Soul Mate is the result of Bob Napoleone’s many years in different roles in the shoe & fashion industry. Bob recognized that the selection of lady’s shoes in Rochester & Upstate NY are limited when it comes to style and comfort…that’s why he created Sole Mates in PERINTON, NY.

Grab your soul mates hand and slip into some Sole Mates with Style & Flair …and comfort with Panache!!!