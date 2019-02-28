Spring Classic Fishing Expo
Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel
March 16th | 10AM-3PM
EVERY $5 ADVANCED TICKET INCLUDES $5 IN FREE PLAY AT BATAVIA DOWNS
BROUGHT TO YOU BY:
PARTICIPATING SPONSORS
Seminar Schedule
11am: Spring Brown Trout Tactics (Ryan Horst – Suspicious Lines Charters)
12PM: All About Sponsorships (Tim Thomas – NYS Classic Tournaments)
1pm: True UV Demonstration and the Science Behind the New Flashers (Wolf Amuso – Koyote Ugly Spoons)
2PM: How to Rig the Automatic Fisherman Units (Eric Bush – Automatic Fisherman)