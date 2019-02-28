On The Air:
Spring Classic Fishing Expo

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel

March 16th | 10AM-3PM

EVERY $5 ADVANCED TICKET INCLUDES $5 IN FREE PLAY AT BATAVIA DOWNS

BROUGHT TO YOU BY:

Filer's PowerSports

PARTICIPATING SPONSORS

Seminar Schedule

11am: Spring Brown Trout Tactics (Ryan Horst – Suspicious Lines  Charters)
12PM: All About Sponsorships (Tim Thomas – NYS Classic Tournaments)
1pm: True UV Demonstration and the Science Behind the New Flashers (Wolf  Amuso – Koyote Ugly Spoons)
2PM: How to Rig the Automatic Fisherman Units (Eric Bush – Automatic  Fisherman)

 

