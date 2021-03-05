Stay and Play Holiday Valley Contest Rules

Official WRMM-FM/WARM 101.3 Prize Package #29

Holiday Valley Ski Getaway Content Rules

Eligibility

Participation in the WRMM-FM/WARM 101.3 Prize Package #29 – a Holiday Valley Ski Getaway is open to all persons who are 18 years of age or older who legally reside in the Greater 5 county “Rochester Metro” area. Employees of WRMM, its licensee, its corporate parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other radio stations in the Rochester metropolitan area and the members of their immediate families or households are ineligible to participate or win.

Requirements

The winner must show a government-issued photo ID and sign a release prior to acceptance of the prize.

To participate requires providing the required information when registering at the WARM 101.3 website (www.warm1013.com). Registration to participate in this contest grants permission to record and air and/or use all phone conversations, messages as well as any other interactions with WRMM-FM/WARM 101.3 in any way we choose and without further notice or compensation of any kind, whether or not you are a winner.

Additionally, the winner must possess a valid credit/debit card to cover any incidental expenses that may be incurred that are not part of this prize package.

Methodology

WRMM-FM/WARM 101.3 on air personalities will place randomly scheduled calls to phone numbers provided by listeners who have registered for participation in this contest. Only the person who registered for participation is eligible to play once reached by phone and will be asked to provide the last ten songs played (including the one being played at the time of placement of the call, representing song “ten” and going backward to song “one”). Exact song title and artist(s) as they appear on the song/recording album/CD cover must be given in the exact order of play.

For the purposes of this promotion/contest, the following methodologies apply:

If the call is not answered by the fifth ring, it counts as a completed call and the call will be discontinued and the person we were attempting to reach will no longer be an eligible contestant for that particular call; however, the person we intended to reach will be identified on air and will be informed that we could be calling again. If a busy signal is encountered, that counts as a call. At that point, the call will be disconnected and the person we were attempting to reach will no longer be an eligible contestant for that particular call; however, the person we intended to reach will be identified on air and will be informed on air that we could be calling again. If the call is answered by a device, that counts as a completed call. We will leave a message that we called and that we could be calling back to provide another opportunity to win. If the call is answered by a person, but the person who registered is, for any reason, unable to come to the phone, that counts as a completed call. We will inform the person on the phone with us that we could be calling back to provide another opportunity to win.

The first person who registered to play and speaks with us when we call and provides the song information as stipulated and described above, is the winner of this contest and the promoted prize, consisting of 2 days and 2 nights’ accommodations, and day/night lift passes to be utilized on the midweek days of Sunday through Thursday and expires April 11, 2021.

That correct and winning information given by an eligible contestant marks the official end of this contest/promotion.

Miscellaneous

WRMM-FM is not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, busy signals, equipment malfunctions and any other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call. There is no limit on the number of times a participant may try to win.

The sponsor(s) further reserves the right to: cancel, terminate, suspend, declare null or void, amend, alter, or modify the contest, void any suspicious entries, rescind any prize, and/or determine resolution, and/or an alternate method of conducting the contest and/or awarding the prize(s) at any time, for any reason, or if, in the sole discretion of the sponsor(s), it is impossible or impractical to complete or conduct the contest as planned for any reason. Material changes to the Official Rules will be broadcast on-air or posted online, when practical. In the event of termination of the contest by sponsor(s) and sponsor(s) reserves the right to award any prize(s) in a manner deemed fair and equitable by sponsor.

All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of WRMM, 28 East Main St Rochester, NY 14614. The winner will forfeit any prize or prize certificate not claimed within forty-five (45) days of winning. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner where the winner assumes the risk of its loss via post or other delivery method. WRMM is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that WRMM or its promotional sponsors may, solely at its discretion, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses, and the winner/recipient is solely responsible for any and all taxes incurred.

Other restrictions may apply.

Decisions of WRMM-FM/WARM 101.3 management, with respect to all aspects of this contest/promotion, are final.

Copies of the written contest rules and a list of winners (when complete) are available during regular business hours at the main office of WRMM-FM/WARM 101.3 at the aforementioned address, with 48 hours’ notice to accommodate the request.

Good luck!