Warm 101.3 Bonus Stimulus is here to help with 13 chances for YOU to win $500 every weekday.

Here’s how to play:

-Listen weekdays for the Warm 101.3 Bonus Stimulus Keyword announcement during these approximate times: 7:10am, 8:10am, 9:10am, 10:10am, 11:10am, 12:10pm, 1:10pm, 2:10pm, 3:10pm, 4:10pm, 5:10pm, 6:10pm, and 7:10pm.

-Text the keyword to 844-500-8946

-Want even MORE chances? A bonus entry may also be entered for every hourly keyword by going to the following website: www.listen2win.com

At the end of each day, we will conduct a random drawing, from among all text entries and bonus entries from participating radio stations, to award $500 to that daily winner.

This multi-market contest will begin Monday, May 4th, 2020, and end on Friday, May 24th, 2020. You’ll have a chance to win 1 of 20 – $500 Cash prizes available in Bonus Stimulus! Please note that the times to listen are approximate and the length of a song or other content may slightly alter the time of a keyword announcement.

For Warm 101.3 Bonus Stimulus Official Rules, click HERE

Win $500 in Bonus Stimulus from Advantage Federal Credit Union, the Rochester Area Chevy Dealers, & Warm 101.3.