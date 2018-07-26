Last Year Saw 141 Babies Named Tesla, 18 Named Espn, and 11 Named Arson

Were you worried that the trend of people giving their kids the STRANGEST possible names was dying down? You can relax. Plenty of people out there are still stone cold lunatics.

The website Nameberry.com just went through the Social Security Administration’s data on baby names from last year to find some of the craziest names that MULTIPLE parents decided to give to their kids. Here are the highlights.

1. Tesla. 141 babies were named Tesla last year, 130 girls and 11 boys.

2. Isis, 51 girls.

3. Lucifer, 24 boys.

4. Espn, 12 girls and six boys.

5. Moo, seven girls and six boys.

6. Arson, 11 boys.

7. Yoyo, 10 girls.

8. Stalin, seven boys.

9. Abcde, six girls.

10. Slayer, six rockin’ boys.