Sweet Creations at the George Eastman Museum

Sweet Creations

George Eastman Museum

Friday, November 2nd – Wednesday, December 12th

This annual display features dozens of cleverly designed and deliciously decorated gingerbread houses and objects. As one of the Greater Rochester community’s most beloved holiday traditions, Sweet Creations provides a visual and aromatic treat for visitors of all ages.

Most of the confectionery creations are available for purchase through a silent auction, and winning bidders will be notified on the evening of December 12. Proceeds from the auction will help support future restoration projects of our National Historic Landmark property.

A small number of gingerbread creations will remain on display until the end of the year.