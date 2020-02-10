TAILS OF HOPE TELETHON 2020

Tails of Hope Telethon

Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Help give hope. ?

Watch as we broadcast live from Eastview Mall on 13 WHAM ABC, CW Rochester, and 13wham.com to help raise funds for Rochester’s pets in need. Your donations provide pets with food, shelter, veterinary services, and other forms of compassionate care. Your support saves the lives of homeless and abused pets in our community!

But you don’t have to wait until March to make an impact! Donate now to help make second chances possible: lollypop.org/telethon

You can also encourage your friends and family to raise lifesaving funds for pets in need by creating a Tails of Hope Facebook Fundraiser: facebook.com/fund/lollypopfarm