Our team had a blast at the Lollypop Farm Tails of Hope Telethon! Thank you to everyone who donated and made this event so successful- $451,256 were raised!!

Here are some pictures from the event! You can see more pics and videos of the Telethon on the Lollypop Farm Facebook page.

Lollypop Farm does so much for pets in need in our community and takes donations year round. Learn more and donate here.