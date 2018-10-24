Nominate Your Teacher | WIN a RMSC Field Trip!

Nominate Your Teacher
They could WIN a Rochester Museum & Science Center field trip!
About Sound Sense: Sounds are part of our everyday lives and help us to make sense of the world around us. We use sound to communicate, to warn of danger, and as a form of entertainment. Explore the nature of sound and how we sense it, dive into the science and art behind the tools we use to create different types of sound, and discover how humans use this compression of air molecules we call sound to create the emotion experience we call music. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE!