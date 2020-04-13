On The Air:
  • search
Home
Featured

Tesh Radio LIVE Facebook Fundraiser

 

The John Tesh Radio Show

Intelligence For Your Life
6-Hour LIVE Facebook Fundraiser

Help Nation’s Healthcare Heroes
on Friday, April 17

INFO: On Friday, April 17 from 3pm-9pm Eastern, the hosts of the nationally-syndicated radio shows, Intelligence for Your Life & Intelligence for Your Health – John Tesh, Connie Sellecca, Gib Gerard – will broadcast a live 6-hour Facebook fundraiser to benefit the nation’s healthcare workers.

The event will raise money via a GoFundme page, with 100% of the proceeds being used to build care packages that will be distributed to healthcare providers working on the front lines in hospitals across the country.

FACEBOOK FUNDRAISER LINK

GOFUNDME LINK

 

Leave a Reply