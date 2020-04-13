Tesh Radio LIVE Facebook Fundraiser

The John Tesh Radio Show

Intelligence For Your Life

6-Hour LIVE Facebook Fundraiser

Help Nation’s Healthcare Heroes

on Friday, April 17

INFO: On Friday, April 17 from 3pm-9pm Eastern, the hosts of the nationally-syndicated radio shows, Intelligence for Your Life & Intelligence for Your Health – John Tesh, Connie Sellecca, Gib Gerard – will broadcast a live 6-hour Facebook fundraiser to benefit the nation’s healthcare workers.

The event will raise money via a GoFundme page, with 100% of the proceeds being used to build care packages that will be distributed to healthcare providers working on the front lines in hospitals across the country.