The 10 Best Pieces of Advice We Get From Our Grandparents

Your grandparents have a lot of wisdom to share with you. Also a few politically incorrect comments and perhaps a made-up story or two . . . but in between all of that, wisdom. Lots of wisdom.

A new survey found the 10 best pieces of advice people have gotten from their grandparents. Check ’em out . . .

1. Don’t grow up too fast.

2. Don’t take your family for granted.

3. Don’t be afraid to fail or lose at anything you do.

4. If you’re not 10 minutes early, you’re late.

5. Don’t keep your emotions bottled up inside.

6. Write everything down.

7. You can learn a lot by staying quiet and watching.

8. You never get a second chance at a first impression.

9. Live by your words and stand by your words.

10. If something doesn’t feel right, then it’s not right.

