The 2021 Rochester Lilac Festival is Happening!

It’s official!! Organizers of the Rochester Lilac Festival have officially announced the dates for the 123rd annual Lilac Festival. The event will be spread out over three weekends in May including May 7-9. May 14-16 and May 21-23.

Festivalgoers will be able to enjoy the event in a limited capacity with mask coverings required in compliance with New York State and Monroe County’s reopening regulations. Some favorites of the event such as the 5K/10K, Donut Dash, Craft Beer Expo, and Wine Expo and Food Pairing will soon be open for registration. 

Tickets for the Lilac Festival can be purchased here.

