The Big Happy Adventure – Light the Night September 24

Thursday, September 23, 2021

This past April, Henry (aka The Big Happy), was diagnosed with cancer (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia). He has taken his adventure in stride and quickly become our family’s superhero. Join our team to walk in support of Henry, his incredible parents and every other person who is kicking cancer’s butt!
Join our team here:

And if you feel compelled to donate, even $10, your money will go to the research needed to end this horrible disease for children and adults!

 

Joan E. Lincoln

 

Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

