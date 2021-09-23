The Big Happy Adventure – Light the Night September 24

Thursday, September 23, 2021
This past April, Henry (aka The Big Happy), was diagnosed with cancer (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia). He has taken his adventure in stride and quickly become our family’s superhero. Join our team to walk in support of Henry, his incredible parents and every other person who is kicking cancer’s butt!
Join our team here:
And if you feel compelled to donate, even $10, your money will go to the research needed to end this horrible disease for children and adults!
Joan E. Lincoln
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application