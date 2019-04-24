The Bodyguard: The Musical

Lyric Theatre | May 3rd-12th

ABOUT:

Based off the iconic 1992 film, The Bodyguard follows Frank Farmer, a former Secret Service agent, as he is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A breathtakingly romantic thriller and West End smash hit, The Bodyguard features a host of irresistible Whitney Houston hits including “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “So Emotional,” “How Will I Know,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Saving All My Love,” “Run to You,” “I Have Nothing,” and one of the biggest selling songs of all time — “I Will Always Love You.”

