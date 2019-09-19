Fashion First: The Etiquette for Being on Time

Thursday, September 19th, 2019
Is being Fashionably Late an attractive personality trait? Is “fashionably late ” really a thing? Weren’t you taught to be on time to any invitation or event? Is it ever ok to arrive early- when does it border on rude?
Apparently the rules have changed from when I was taught the Etiquette of Being on Time.
Here are three scenarios and a suggestion to help avoid a timely minefield.
1. Formal Gala & Fundraisers: generally there is a happy hour, don’t get caught at the bar alone so arrive 20 minutes after the start time, grab a cocktail, say your hellos & thank you’s and find your seat.
2. Dinner Party: You definitely don’t want to be late to a dinner party—if a host says 8 PM, be there at 8 PM. Otherwise, you’re likely to miss the first course and the mixing and mingling with the other guests, and you’ll throw off the dynamic of the party.
3. Wedding: While you won’t go to etiquette hell for being late for most events (although it’s never a good idea), you certainly will feel like jumping into hell if you’re walking down the aisle with the bride—and you can bet you’ll be greeted with more than a few angry looks.
Live life with Style & Flair…with Panache, just don’t be late!!!
FASHION FIRST ADVICE